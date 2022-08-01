The Murray Valley Standard

Regional North-South Freight Route upgrade now complete

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 1 2022 - 2:30am
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock. Picture: File

A $12 million upgrade to the North-South Freight Route between Murray Bridge and Truro is now complete.

