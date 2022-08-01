A $12 million upgrade to the North-South Freight Route between Murray Bridge and Truro is now complete.
The Freight Route upgrade will ensure more safety for road users, better freight productivity, efficiency and network reliability.
The upgrade will also seek to encourage more heavy vehicles to bypass the South Eastern Freeway and the city.
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock, said the upgrade plays a key role in helping heavy vehicles travelling to and from regional areas to bypass the South Eastern Freeway and metropolitan Adelaide.
"The completed improvements will make the route a viable and more attractive alternative to using the Freeway for a greater number of heavy vehicle drivers," Mr Brock said.
The first stage of the two stage project was completed in early 2021 and involved 39 kilometres of shoulder sealing works between Sturt Highway and Murray Bridge to improve safety along the route.
The second stage of the project included widening, strengthening and asphalt resurfacing work at three road bridges along the route at Reedy Creek Bridge, Marne River Bridge and Saunders Creek Bridge.
Upgrades to barriers were also undertaken at three locations along Ridley Road - at Pine Hut Creek, Boundary Creek and Milendella Creek.
"By widening and upgrading these bridges, it has enabled the removal of the heavy vehicle speed restrictions over the bridges," Mr Brock said.
"These upgrades have improved road safety along the heavy vehicle freight route at the locations of the three widened bridges by providing more space for vehicles, upgraded barriers to protect vehicles from roadside hazards or run-off road type crashes, and a safer and smoother surface to drive on."
