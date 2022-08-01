Meals on Wheels celebrated the incredible work done by volunteers in an annual award ceremony.
The ceremony awards volunteers that have reached significant achievements in their careers with Meals on Wheels.
While the Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels is currently seeing a low in volunteers, there were 19 people who have achieved more than 15 years with the organisation.
Sandra Walding, the 35 year service award winner, said she loves to be able to make peoples day through her volunteering.
"Sometimes that's the only contact they have for the day, it's us walking in there, so if we walk in with a smile, it can really make their day," Ms Walding said.
There were 7 different award categories for different service periods, this include one year of service, five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years and 35 years.
While there were some award winners unable to attend, there were a total of 30 shields and certificates awarded to volunteers.
The one year of service award winners included:
The five years of service award winners included:
Alan Stone, Annette Wright and Brian Wright were unable to attend.
The 10 years of service award winners included:
Malcolm Blight, Trudy Hansen, Janice Menz and Barbara Smyth were unable to attend.
The 15 years of service award winners included:
Trevor Nelson was unable to attend.
The 20 years of service award winners included:
Maureen Kennett was unable to attend.
Unfortunately both of the 25 years of service award winners we're unable to attend - they were Chris Bown and Joy Schulz.
The 35 years of service award winner was Sandra Walding.
Assistant volunteer coordinator for Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels, Maureen Klau, said the organisation is a great way to help those in the community that just need a decent meal to help them get back up on their feet.
"We're a great group," Mrs Klau said.
"You meet some wonderful people, you find places around the town you didn't even know existed, it really is a great organisation with great people doing a great job to help people stay independent."
"It's all about passion, I look around the room and the people I see here have so much passion for what they do," she said
