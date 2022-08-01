Three arrests in less than an hour by Murray Bridge police

Murray Bridge police have reported three separate drivers will face court over alleged traffic offences.
The three drivers were all stopped by police within an hour early on Sunday, July 31 morning.
A man was stopped after police were alerted to reports of a vehicle driving erratically along Jervois Road.
Upon locating the vehicle, police said they identified substantial damage, consistent with the vehicle being involved in a collision.
Police breath tested the driver who allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.130.
Police said the man - who will be summoned to appear in court at a later date - has since been issued with a six month instant loss of licence and his vehicle impounded for 28 days for driving without due care and drink driving.
A 31-year-old woman was also stopped by police while driving on Swanport Road.
Policed said that the woman was given a breath test and allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.
This result was also in breach of her probationary licence conditions, police said.
Police said she was reported for drink driving and breaching the conditions of her licence and was further issued a six month instant loss of licence, and her vehicle was impounded for 28 days.
She will be summoned to appear in court at a later date, police said.
A 40-year-old man was also set to appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday, August 1, after being stopped by police.
