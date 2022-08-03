Discover what's on in the Murraylands

CELEBRATING SALA
SALA in the park
Friday, August 5, Pioneer Park Karoonda, 6pm-8pm. Come and celebrate SALA in Karoonda with a pop-up art gallery, live music and a live exhibition on the silos. For more information, visit https://www.dckem.sa.gov.au/community/event-calendar/events/sala-2023
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, August 6, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, August 7, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Market Day
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, August 7, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
GET DIGITAL!
Learn how to online bank
Wednesday, August 10, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to use online banking? Come along to the Murray Bridge Library to learn more. Bookings essential, for more information call 8539 1175.
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday, August 17, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
ARTISAN AND CRAFT
Mannum craft and artisan fair
Saturday, August 20, Mannum Leisure Centre, 10am-3pm. Explore some of the amazing homemade crafts in Mannum's annual craft and artisan fair. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-craftartisan-fair
PLAY IT SAFE
Protecting your identity online
Wednesday, August 24, Murray Bridge Library 10am-12pm. The Murray Bridge Library is offering a class on how to protect your identity online. For more information, call 8539 1175.
AUTHOR TALKS
Author talk with Tony Park
Friday, August 26, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Author Tony Park talks about his thrilling new novel 'The Pride'. For more information, call 8539 1175.
