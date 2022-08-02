Murray Bridge residents who have experienced homelessness have their voices heard at the National Homelessness Week exhibition.
ac.care held the exhibition that showcased photography and audio storytelling at the Murray Bridge Town Hall on Tuesday, August 2.
Advertisement
Murraylands Homelessness Service manager, Thanuja Hiripitiyage, said people in the Murray Bridge community who have experienced homelessness or rough sleeping have been very brave and ac.care are fortunate to showcase their stories.
"It is an opportunity to hear and understand voices in Murray Bridge and understand people at risk of or experiencing homelessness are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, children and grandparents, people of all ages, genders and cultures, but we all have a responsibility as a community to look after one another," Ms Hiripitiyage said.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, attended the opening and said the Rural City of Murray Bridge is fortunate to have the assistance of ac.care in the community.
"Most of you may never have been in a situation of desperation, wondering where my next meal will come from or where I'll be sleeping, so I'm probably not too well versed to say how I would understand, but I hope I'm never in that situation," Mayor Lewis said.
"You never know, it doesn't take a lot, especially in these times, to find yourself completely in upheaval, and when and if that happens, I'll revert back to where I started, and thank God for ac.care."
While the exhibition was a one day event, ac.care hopes to carry the message of this year's National Homelessness Week - to end homelessness we need a plan - throughout the week and the rest of the year.
"The plan can start from listening to our own community, accepting people and learning from their lived experiences," Ms Hiripitiyage said.
"We know that coming together for this event and drawing attention to the issue can also help keep up the hopes of people experiencing homelessness to not give up on seeking a better future for all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.