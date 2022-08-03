Licensed venues in Murray Bridge will not be exempt from the new Australian beer excise tax, with beer prices set to skyrocket.
The tax will mean beer prices will increase by 4 per cent, or up to $15 for a pint in some venues, but Murray Bridge RSL secretary Rod Harris, said the club would do its best to keep beer prices low.
Advertisement
"We'll keep it at a minimum," Mr Harris said.
"Our customers haven't grown up paying high prices like the younger generation so they just won't pay, but we'll do our best to keep our prices lower than our competitors."
Owner of the Murray Bridge Hotel for 26 years, Karen Milesi said she was confident customers would continue to visit the premises.
"It would be absolutely not my preference to be having to charge customers $15 for a pint, absolutely not," Ms Milesi said.
"I think everyone's so bombarded with price increases at the moment, surely we can allow people some luxuries.
"And it is a luxury, it's the discretionary spend that people make when they come into these sorts of places, and I'd like to think that it doesn't become so unaffordable that it puts our industry under threat.
"I'd like to see people coming into the hotels, interacting with each other, we are a hub of communication, and we need that to keep these places alive, more so now than ever ... we need to make sure we survive and don't price ourselves out of market, even though it's out of our control," she said.
Beer tax goes up twice a year - on February 1 and August 1 - and the BAA is calling on the Federal Government to cut the tax before the next deadline. Australia's beer is now the fourth-highest-taxed in the world.
"We have seen almost 20 increases in Australia's beer tax over the past decade alone," Brewers Association of Australia (BAA) chief executive John Preston said.
"This is a problem that the new Treasurer has inherited from his predecessors and there are many competing demands on the Budget. Nonetheless, we believe there is a strong case for beer tax relief to be provided by the new federal government."
For anyone who's thinking that drinking at home might be cheaper, think again. Tax on cartons has risen by 80 cents to $18.80.
"It is just an additional cost and makes it more difficult for hoteliers to try to rebuild after the pandemic," Mr Preston said.
"For a small pub, club or other venue the latest tax hike will mean an increase of more than $2700 a year in their tax bill - at a time when they are still struggling to deal with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.