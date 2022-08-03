The Murray Valley Standard
Fifteen dollar pints to hit pubs, 'surely we can allow people some luxuries'

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:10am, first published 12:30am
Murray Bridge Hotel owner, Karen Milesi, pouring a beer. Picture: Sam Lowe

Licensed venues in Murray Bridge will not be exempt from the new Australian beer excise tax, with beer prices set to skyrocket.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

