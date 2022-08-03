Sterile fruit flies have been released across the Riverland in a bid to stop the pests breeding.
From Monday, August 1, the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) began releasing 20 million sterile male fruit flies per week.
PIRSA General Manager of Fruit Fly Response, Nick Secomb said residents in the Riverland may see more PIRSA field staff visiting their properties, more sterile insect release vehicles and aeroplanes in the sky.
"We want to get rid of flies as soon as they emerge and prevent breeding as much as possible," Mr Secomb said.
"PIRSA, growers and the community all play a role in achieving this."
Sterile flies - known as SIT (Sterile Insect Technique) flies - will be released from utes in the highest risk areas surrounding detection sites.
The SIT flies will be released in quantities of around 3,000 flies per hectare, where they will then breed with wild female flies, preventing them from laying fertile eggs.
Riverland Fruit Fly Community Chair, Jason Size, said commercial growers in red fruit fly outbreak areas can register for a new self baiting program where they will receive free bait and devices.
"Growers know their properties best, and growers can achieve a greater reach across the region," Mr Size said.
"Growers will be more involved than ever before and will give fruit fly eradication efforts greater reach and greater intensity than previously possible."
The program's next stage will involve sterile flies being released by low flying planes, targeting fruit fly affected areas.
This second stage will begin from September, 2022 and will help reach properties not near to roads.
"Aerial sterile fruit fly release was one of the successful tactics used in the metropolitan Adelaide fruit flu response last year where 12 outbreaks were successfully eradicated," Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, said.
"The fruit fly response tactics are ramping up now because flies that hibernated over winter will become more active as spring approaches."
