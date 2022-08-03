The Murray Valley Standard

Alex Wilson heads home with 3 x 3 basketball bronze after close-fought games

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:48am, first published 2:27am
3 x 3 basketball players Marena Whittle, Lauren Scherf, Lauren Mansfield and Alex Wilson. Picture AAP

Murray Bridge's Alex Wilson will bring home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games after a hard-fought 3 x 3 basketball competition.

