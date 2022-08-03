Murray Bridge's Alex Wilson will bring home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games after a hard-fought 3 x 3 basketball competition.
The team beat out rivals New Zealand 15-13.
During the games Wilson posted pictures on social media of her competing and in her Australian uniform at the opening ceremony in Birmingham.
Before the start of the games Wilson, 28, said representing Australia was "the highest of highs".
She posted on Instagram: "Just a young Ngarrindjeri kid from the country of South Australia. I had coaches when I was 12 years old tell me I wouldn't amount to anything: I didnt work hard enough, wasn't this, couldn't do that. This is what dreams are made of. Proof its not impossible, nothing is. Been counted out my whole life and against all odds here we are Going to the Commonwealth Games. Never give up".
