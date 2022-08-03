She posted on Instagram: "Just a young Ngarrindjeri kid from the country of South Australia. I had coaches when I was 12 years old tell me I wouldn't amount to anything: I didnt work hard enough, wasn't this, couldn't do that. This is what dreams are made of. Proof its not impossible, nothing is. Been counted out my whole life and against all odds here we are Going to the Commonwealth Games. Never give up".

