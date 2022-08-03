Bell rings loudly at Murray Bridge Golf Club

AT 88 years of age, he's still got it.
Popular veteran member John Bell on an 18 handicap, does it again with a brilliant 38 points win in last Saturday's Murray Bridge Golf Club's Slidetrack Awnings Stableford competition.
Advertisement
And of course not only did he win the day, he would have beaten or at least equalled his 'score for age' once again had it not been for a wipe on the ninth hole.
Well done John; there's no time to think of retirement yet!
Runner-up and winner of A grade was the club president Mark Bolton on a convincing score of 37 points, closely followed by runner up Paul Harding on 35 points.
B grade honours went to another veteran on 35 points who was one point clear of fellow veteran playing partner Rob Muster on 34 points. Bit of a grudge match there!
Definitely a senior's day out with C grade veteran Dean Woolford mastering a strong 36 points, one point clear of runner-up Alois Kniebeiss on 35 points.
The run down voucher list included David Stoddard and club captain Smilie Trinder both on 35 points.
Great to see your name finally creeping up the scale, Smilie!
On 34 points were Rob Walters and Ken Graetz, closely followed on 33 points by Eric Williams & Hugh Griffen.
Nearest the pins: Second - Maurice Wells, fourth and sixth - Keith Durham (slowly easing himself back into golf after a 12 month rest) 11th - Paul Harding and 14th and 17th - Neil 'Dog' Rothe who also took out the Yabby on 14th.
The pro comp went to Ken Graetz, who mastered a solid 23 points on the back nine.
Next Saturday is the August monthly medal stroke round - let's hope it's a bit warmer and we've all thawed-out in time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.