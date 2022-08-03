The Murray Valley Standard

Bell rings loudly at Murray Bridge Golf Club

Updated August 3 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well done: John Bell took out the Murray Bridge Golf Club's stableford competition on Saturday, July 30.

AT 88 years of age, he's still got it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.