Meningie's historic Wadmore House is currently in talks to be Meningie's new Community Centre.
On Sunday, July 31, members of the Meningie community came together to celebrate an open day at the historic location.
The enthusiastic turnout ended with residents supportive of the revitalisation, offering their thoughts on how to return life and activity to Wadmore House.
Tim Overett, the current coordinator of the Meningie Community Centre working group, said the event hoped to encourage more people to get involved and to establish a formal committee.
"We did achieve that, we got a few more people involved and we said that if people couldn't make it on the day, they could still contact us," Mr Overett said.
"We wanted to give an updated information session and tell people that we have decided to operate through the Tailem Bend Community Centre, so that was the main thing."
Currently, Meninge residents must travel to the Tailem Bend Community Centre to receive certain community services.
However, current plans hope to gain support from the Tailem Bend Community Centre to develop a new centre in Meninge that would offer the same services.
The Meningie Community Centre working group hopes that a local centre will encourage community engagement and offer services at a convenient location for local residents.
"The Tailem Bend community centre, who are well up and running, already do provide services to Meningie, so if they [residents] do actually want to attend something, they have to travel from Meningie to Tailem Bend," Mr Overett said.
"Whereas, it could be more efficient if the person providing the program takes that program to Meningie, use that site, so it's more convenient for the people in the Meningie area."
The Meningie Community Centre working group are currently in early stages of communication with possible interested parties that would like to utilise the space available at Wadmore House.
Wadmore House will offer a number of rentable spaces open to the community, allowing local residents the ability to participate in workshops, craft classes, or even visit the future on-site plant nursery.
The Wadmore House open day was the second time since September last year that local community members could convey their feedback to the working group.
"What we wanted was to open it up, so people don't think it's just a tight knit group running this thing, we wanted to give an opportunity, so we gave an opportunity," Mr Overett said.
"We did reap some benefit from that and we were open to people coming up with new ideas, or even if they were objecting to the link with Tailem Bend, so we got lots of feedback as well."
The Meningie Community Centre committee will be holding their first official meeting to discuss roles and responsibilities on Saturday, August 20.
