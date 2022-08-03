The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Georgie Trevorrow, singing and supporting the Ngarrindjeri community

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 3 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Trevorrow in front of Moorundi Ink's artwork for a children's book. Picture: Sam Lowe

Georgie Trevorrow is a pillar in the Murray Bridge Ngarrindjeri community that seeks to sing and support the entire community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.