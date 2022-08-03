Georgie Trevorrow is a pillar in the Murray Bridge Ngarrindjeri community that seeks to sing and support the entire community.
Georgie was employed as a Community Cultural Development Officer for the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) for nearly seven years, until Moorundi received funding.
Advertisement
When Moorundi received their funding, Georgie transferred from the RCMB and continued her position with the new ability to spread her wings in an Aboriginal organisation.
"I just love working for the community, I could not stand working at a desk and doing nothing," Georgie said.
Georgie decided at the young age of 19 that she wanted to make a difference within the community and began studying the Aboriginal Primary Healthcare certificate.
Her study had to be put on the backburner as Georgie had two children, but it was when her certificate was complete that she saw doors start to open for her
"I became an Aboriginal health worker, and just worked with my community, and I just loved it," Georgie said.
"My background is in health, but it's so much broader, it's not just taking your temperature and your blood pressure and going to the doctors.
"When you think of health for an Aboriginal person, you've got to look at their home, their social and emotional wellbeing, where they live and their background, their children, so you're looking at their life with a holistic approach, and that is what I fell in love with."
Georgie gained a lot of her personal views from her mother, a proud Ngarrindjeri woman who spoke out about rights, language and culture in the Murray Bridge community.
Georgie said that while Murray Bridge is a supportive community for the Ngarrindjeri culture, there is still some politics and negativity that make working towards a connected, reconciled community difficult.
"If I continue to do what I'm doing and I'm making a change in somebody's life, I'll continue doing that," Georgie said.
"I try not involved in the politics and community drama, I just continue to do what I see the community needs, and that's the cultural stuff and the working together, looking at our little ones because we want them to be the voice when we're no longer here, so my focus is on empowering the young ones."
When Georgie is not working at her desk and in the community to support the Ngarrindjeri culture in Murray Bridge, she is doing it from the stage.
Diana Murphy, who works alongside Georgie at Moorundi, applied for funding to create a music workshop that aimed to leave a legacy for the grandchildren of a group of Ngarrindjeri women.
Around 20 women got together to create lullaby songs that were then recorded and translated into the Ngarrindjeri language, however after the workshop, part of the group wanted to continue the music and formed the Deadly Nannas.
Georgie has been with the Deadly Nannas from the start and said it has been empowering to be able to sing in her traditional language.
"It's given a lot of us healing, to be a group, to sing and perform in language," Georgie said.
"We do get a fair bit of performances, and the good thing is that Moorundi supports us.
Advertisement
"I just love it, I get very nervous when I perform, before I get on stage I've got the sweaty hands and the shaking hands, I'm a mess, but as soon as I get on stage, you'd never have thought it," she said.
The Deadly Nannas currently have eight members, two of which are non-Indigenous, which Georgie said helps build the Deadly Nannas as not just the revival of the Ngarrindjeri language, but it focuses on reconciliation and building bridges between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.
While the Deadly Nannas have busy annual schedules with NAIDOC Week, Reconciliation Week, the Fringe and any other events they get called out to, Georgie has big dreams for the group.
"I've always said when we started, my aim is to go and perform to Ellen De-Genneres, that was my biggest aim," Georgie said.
"But we're getting a lot of recognition from the communities ... we're getting there, my next aim is to go to remote communities performing, I don't know how that would work, I don't know what steps to take, but that's what I want to do."
Georgie hopes that with the Deadly Nannas and her work with Moorundi that the community can take another step towards recognition, and the way she hopes to see this is with more traditional language being spoken in the community.
Advertisement
"I want to empower our people to build on themselves, about language and on culture and how beneficial it is to everybody, I want to empower them," Georgie said.
"So many of our people are getting sick and when you look at it it could be because they're losing their identity, their culture, their heritage, so to give that back and hopefully build it up.
"Everyone's got that inner strength in them, but I just want my community to build on that and make their spirit strong, because that's what it does to me, and it just makes me stronger and stronger, and I have a lot of people saying 'you're just like your mother', when she passed away, something came over me, and that's when I've become the person I am today.
"I've always had it, but it was hidden, and to be able to work with such a great team and Moorundi and build up on that, its built me and who I am, and my Aunties and that just give me strength, and I will continue to be proud of who I am," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.