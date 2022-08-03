The Murray Valley Standard

Thanks to Councils by Auto Collectors Club

By Graham Edwards
August 3 2022 - 11:30pm
During the week of July 26, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) paid tribute with a framed photo of the ACCMB's recent 50th Golden Anniversary celebrations at Finlayson Reserve in Murray Bridge.

