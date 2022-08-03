Thanks to Councils by Auto Collectors Club

During the week of July 26, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) paid tribute with a framed photo of the ACCMB's recent 50th Golden Anniversary celebrations at Finlayson Reserve in Murray Bridge.
ACCMB President Claude Minge, Vice President, Life Member and Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee, John Courtney, along with Past President, Life Member and Publicity Officer, Graham Edwards, attended the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) and Mid Murray Council (MMC) respectively over two days for the presentations at both council chambers.
During the presentations of the photos, 50th Celebrations Chairman, John Courtney thanked RCMB Mayor-Brenton Lewis, RCMB Events Coordinator, Matt Miles, along with MMC Mayor, Dave Burgess, MMC Executive Assistant to the Mayor & CEO, Carol Budarick and MMC Infrastructure Administration Officer, Alexandra Stewart.
Mr. Courtney acknowledged - for and along with his 50th Anniversary Committee - President Minge and all ACCMB members wish to sincerely thank both councils for their efforts in helping the ACCMB organize and stage their 50th Golden Anniversary Celebrations.
This was by way of all things needed to achieve before, during and after this memorable occasion in the life and times of the ACCMB. Truly a great show of Council - local club community support. Thank you to both Councils.
Following on from the photo presentations to RCMB Council and the Mid Murray Council, the ACCMB club 50th Golden Anniversary framed photo and clock for their club rooms was unveiled at their August 2 meeting.
President Claude Minge welcomed Cecily Graetz and members to the meeting, for the ACCMB 50th Anniversary clock presentation made by member Jeff Martin and donated to the ACCMB as a raffle prize at the clubs 50th Anniversary Dinner at the Murray Bridge Golf Club in March.
This was won by Cecily Graetz on the night, and as a thoughtful gesture, Cecily donated it back to the club in honour of her late husband Vernon Graetz, ACCMB Founder, Inaugural President and Life Member, to proudly display alongside of the 40th and 50th Anniversary photos, along with a Certificate of Appreciation to the 50th Committee, and all members who helped in any way on the weekend of celebrations.
The evening was capped off by a USB presentation to members, capturing moments of the 50th Golden Anniversary weekends proceedings, produced for the ACCMB by member Graham Edwards.
The production is now on sale, and can be ordered at club meetings, or by contacting producer, Graham Edwards on 0428813070.
