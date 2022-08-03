No traffic lights: Dedicated pedestrian bridge needed in Callington

The people have spoken; a dedicated foot-bridge is needed in Callington.
The Callington community has rejected a proposal by Mount Barker District Council and the Rural City of Murray Bridge to place traffic lights at each end of the historic Erskine Bridge to improve pedestrian safety.
The Bremer River - which runs through Callington - is only crossed by the Erskine Bridge, a single lane crossing used by both vehicles and pedestrians since it was built in 1890.
A crossing for those on foot has been on the radar for a number of years with Callington residents concerned for the safety of those using the bridge with children walking to and from Callington Primary School.
This proposal was put to the Callington community for feedback between April and June and feedback was received through the council's online engagement site and from two public meetings.
Sixty-three submissions were made with only three per cent of people who responded being in favour of traffic lights near Erskine Bridge.
Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis said that the Callington community had given the councils a very clear message.
"A pedestrian crossing of the Bremer River has been identified as a high priority for residents of Callington and is something the community feel very strongly about", Mayor Lewis said.
The Bremer River forms the border between Mount Barker District Council and the Rural City of Murray Bridge, and in 2018 both councils agreed to investigate a stand-alone pedestrian bridge and share the costs equally
Last month both councils agreed to further investigate the provision of a stand-alone bridge and that it was necessary for them to collaborate across sharing costs, seeking grant funding, project management and communications for the project to proceed.
Mount Barker council general manager of infrastructure Phil Burton said the concept design work for a stand-alone bridge was largely complete and previous cost estimate to construct a bridge would be around $1 million
"The current design and cost estimate will be used as a basis for future budget considerations and grant funding submissions while other innovative bridge design solutions are also explored," he said.
Mayors Brenton Lewis and Ann Ferguson will write to the local member for Hammond Adrian Pederick this month outlining the importance of this project to the community and the desire for State Government support.
