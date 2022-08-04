Wild winds continue to batter most parts of South Australia as a large weather system continues to buffet the state.
The South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) is warning people to prepare for damaging wind gusts and some heavy rainfalls in localised areas.
Advertisement
Sand bags are being made available to residents of some areas of the state.
Free sand bags, provided by the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES), are available today, Thursday August 4, at the following regional locations:
Following worsening weather forecasts for the state, which includes damaging winds, rainfalls and a flood watch for the Mount Lofty Ranges the SASES has upgraded its level of response.
SASES State Duty Officer Robert Charlton said people who need assistance for storm related issues can call the hotline on 132 500.
"We made sand and sandbags available in some areas yesterday evening and with the potential increase of impactful weather today we have added further locations,'' he said.
"People can monitor the SASES website and social media channels to identify the locations.
"Importantly, people can check if sand is available, as many sites will not be providing sand or volunteers to help fill bags.
To help limit any damage people are advised to do the following:
Follow the SASES for further information on Facebook/SAStateEmergencyService or visit www.ses.sa.gov.au/home
For information on the latest weather forecast monitor the Bureau of Meteorology social media and website at www.bom.gov.au/sa
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.