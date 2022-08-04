Moorundi and ac.care came together to celebrate National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day at the Ngopamuldi Aboriginal Corporation.
Students from Murray Bridge and Goolwa joined in on the celebrations, participating in some arts and crafts together, before visiting the petting zoo.
Nerylee Gollan, a worker from Moorundi, said the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day is a day for everyone to celebrate young children through culture.
"We can use it as an opportunity to tell stories and do some more artwork with our elders," Ms Gollan said.
After hearing the Ngarrindjeri story of the Thukeri (Bream), children spent time making their own Thukeri, sticking toothpicks to their works to represent the bones in bony bream.
"We [Moorundi] are working with ac.care, and they're doing painting and other crafts with the Aboriginal flag," Ms Gollan said.
"It's basically just a good day for us to bring the kids together, join them up with the Elders and just share stories and culture and celebrate our little ones."
