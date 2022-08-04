The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge and Goolwa students celebrate children's day together

By Sam Lowe
August 4 2022 - 6:30am
Moorundi and ac.care came together to celebrate National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day at the Ngopamuldi Aboriginal Corporation.

