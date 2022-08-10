Discover what's on in the Murraylands

ARTISTS AT PLAY
Random Act of Art Exhibition
Advertisement
Friday, August 12, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 5pm-7pm; join in the official opening of the exhibition, officiated by Sue Antel.
622SQN Cadet Recruit Information Night
Friday, August 12, 19 Caroline St, Murray Bridge, 7.30pm, for teens aged between 13-16 years the Airforce Cadets offers teamwork, enjoyable challenges and fun; visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022901413249
MUSICAL TIMES
Strathalbyn Bands Festival
Sunday, August 14, Strathalbyn Town Hall, from 5pm. Enjoy a different band every half an hour at the 21st Annual Strathalbyn Bands Festival. For more information visit the Strathalbyn Concert Band's Facebook page.
HIGH NOTES
Unity College Showcase
Friday, August 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 7pm-8.30pm. Showcase of work from year 6-12 students including mix of choir, concert band and ensemble performances, tickets $5 from www.trybooking.com
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, August 20, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
ARTISAN AND CRAFT
Mannum Craft & Artisan Fair
Saturday, August 20, Mannum Leisure Centre, 10am-3pm. Explore some of the amazing homemade crafts available. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-craftartisan-fair
Advertisement
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners Association
Wednesday, August 24, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
AUTHOR TALKS
Author talk with Tony Park
Friday, August 26, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Author Tony Park talks about his thrilling new novel 'The Pride'. For more information, call 8539 1175.
Advertisement
ARTISTIC MANNUM
SALA Creative Fusion Exhibition
Until Wednesday, August 31, Mannum Dock Museum, 10am-3pm daily. Explore some creative works from local artists at the Arnold Gallery. For information visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.