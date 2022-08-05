Local musicians are gearing up for the 21st Annual Strathalbyn Bands Festival on Sunday, August 7 and Sunday, August 14.
The Strathalbyn Bands Festival is held each year on the first two Sundays in August with 10 local bands performing each day.
Advertisement
The festival is highly-regarded among South Australia's community band fraternity due to the sheer logistics required to bring a full band of up to 30 musicians, all their instruments and their equipment on stage to perform.
Spokesman for the Strathalbyn District Concert Band, Daryll Telfer, said he is delighted with the response from regional and suburban community bands.
"Once again we've got a full programme of nineteen bands over the two days," Mr Telfer said.
"In fact, we've got a waiting list of bands wanting to take part in our festival.
"We've got swing bands, concert bands and brass bands from Gawler to Goolwa and everywhere in between," he said.
"They'll be presenting an amazing range of music styles from movie themes to marches and from pop to swing era."
There will be over 500 musicians performing over the two-day event, and along with their supporters and other music fans, local businesses will benefit from the crowds.
The Strathalbyn Bands Festival will be staged in the town hall on Sunday, August 7 and Sunday, August 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.