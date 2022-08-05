The Murray Valley Standard

Another year of music at the Strathalbyn Bands Festival

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local musicians are gearing up for the 21st Annual Strathalbyn Bands Festival on Sunday, August 7 and Sunday, August 14.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.