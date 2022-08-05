For quite some time there have been mysterious sightings of a goat living around Callington Hill, on the South Eastern Freeway.
Many believe that the story of Billy the Goat is nothing but a hoax or a myth, but a local and his friends have showcased proof of the mythical animal.
The stories of the goat began around two or three years ago, when a woman said she saw a goat on the Callington Hill standing proud with his black horns and long goatee, but at that stage, no one else knew of the mysterious creature.
Years passed, and it was not until someone mentioned the goat to a Murraylands man and his friends that the mystery of Billy the Goat grew publicly.
Jeffrey said could not believe the idea of a goat living by the freeway at first, but his friend had assured him he had seen Billy, once again, standing on the hill with pride.
"We were just talking before handover (at work), and then a guy came into work and said 'I've seen a goat on the way to work today, it was sitting on the hill'," he said.
"My friend who I was working with asked 'like a big horned black and white goat? I saw him about four months ago'," he said.
"My friend didn't really believe it; he's just seen it sitting up there and never saw it again so he thought it had just popped up and run away, but then it was spotted again."
Jeffrey had not seen the goat before, to him it was still a mystery, but after carpooling with his workmates - one of which had already seen Billy in the past - he was struck with the truth.
Previously he was not sure what to believe, but after seeing the goat for himself on a warm summer evening, he and a group of friends created a Facebook group page for people to note their sightings.
Billy has accumulated quite a Facebook following, with 53 current members, most of whom have seen him at least once.
People have uploaded their videos and pictures of Billy, some of which show him as only a black and white blur, as they speed past at 110 kilometres an hour; which only adds to the animal's mysterious nature.
While Billy may be attracting a few visitors to his Facebook group, he has only recently been officially acknowledged by a government body.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport as well as the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia, had no knowledge of any reports regarding Billy; however, the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board have made a statement regarding their removal process of feral grazing animals.
Tom Kloeden, Regional Coordinator for Grazing Pressure Management for the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board, said under the Landscape South Australia Act of 2019 goats are a declared animal that must not be released.
"In situations where populations of uncontained goats are identified, efforts are made to determine whether they have escaped from neighbouring properties, and if so their owners are provided an opportunity to recover the escaped animals," Mr Kloeden said.
"If the goats are un-tagged and owners cannot be identified, appropriate measures are taken to remove or humanely destroy the feral goats.
"The Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board will investigate the reported sighting at Callington Hill, and work with the relevant landowners to remove any feral goats that may be present," he said.
It is likely the mysterious creature, Billy the Goat, may be removed from his current location and returned to his original owner, but Billy's followers may have something to say about it.
The truth about Billy's story and where he came from is still a mystery to all, and there is a chance that it always will be, but he has become something of a mythical creature who happens to live on Callington Hill.
To view photos and video of Billy the Goat check his Facebook group page - Big Dipper Billy Goat.
