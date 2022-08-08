Hydrogen versus electric - which will be the car fuel of the future?

Would you drive an electric car if there were enough recharging stations in your country area?
Or would you drive an hydrogen-powered vehicle if there were sufficient gas-supply points?
The duelling decarbonisation ideas have come to the fore after brave predictions by the electric-car sector and hydrogen industry.
Just as it seemed country Australia was headed for an electric-car future, Trafigura, owner of Port Pirie's Nyrstar multi-metals smelter, told of its plans to produce hydrogen to revolutionise transport, shipping and power generation.
The company expects major progress on its plans to run cars, trucks and buses on hydrogen gas in the next 15 years, thanks to a $750 million hydrogen plant to be built at Port Pirie.
As well, another $593 million hydrogen plant is planned for Whyalla as a South Australian government project.
In Port Pirie at the weekend, residents glimpsed the future of green energy at the South Australian Living Artists Winter Festival when Australian Gas Networks fired up a hydrogen-powered barbecue and, separately, re-ignited eight gaslamps around the city centre with the gas.
In a visionary message, the gas company said it hoped to have 100 per cent renewable hydrogen gas, produced by electrolysis, in its network by 2050.
Meanwhile, the electric-car industry projections are rolling on. Many see the technology as the future of transport in an era conscious of greenhouse emissions, of which there are none with these vehicles, as in hydrogen-gas cars
The problem for electric-car makers has been the relatively-high price of their vehicles and lack of recharging stations, particularly in the country.
The Electric Vehicle Council says electric cars are difficult to buy with long wait times for delivery.
Meanwhile, drawbacks facing the hydrogen industry include difficulties in setting up a gas distribution network for the cars of the future - will this be done with pipelines to service stations or bulk deliveries by trucks?
And will the network extend sufficiently to the country?
Whatever the case with both modes of transport, rural residents will wait longer than their metropolitan cousins for the advent of decarbonised transport.
Perhaps now is a good time for country councils to take up the cause for introducing one or the other of the technologies in their district as the green-energy titans battle it out.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
