Tailem Bend wins Lokan Cup, Roosters celebrate in style | GALLERY

Tailem Bend have extended their winning run to six games, taking out the Lokan Cup with an important win over Jervois in their top-of-the-table clash with Jervois on Saturday, August 6.
The win put Tailem Bend a game clear in second position as the Eagles improved their season record to 11 wins and three losses, behind Jervois (11-4) on percentage and ahead of third-placed Imperials (10-4).
The Eagles were without key playmakers Robbie Young, Ben Rossi, Lachie Jones and Lachlan Thomas while Jervois were missing Tony Gibson, Owen Love and Josiah Farrer.
The Eagles went into the clash on a winning streak but late game fade-outs had been a spot for concern after surrendering big leads over Meningie, Mypolonga and Mannum in recent matches to hold on to win by narrow margins.
Jervois went into the match off a massive 109-point win at Meningie.
The Bluds won the toss and elected to kick with the strong breeze that favoured the river end but it was Tailem Bend who were first to strike.
Dylan Hogarth kicked the opening goal and when young young Jacob Wilson kicked a second major it was Tailem Bend on top into the breeze.
The Eagles were winning the ball out of the middle with some classy play by ruckman Nick Westhoff and midfielders Daniel Perks and Dale Finnie.
Jervois started to wrestle back control of the match but inaccurate kicking with the aid of the strong breeze saw the Bluds trailing, 1.6 to Tailem Bend's 2.1.
The second quarter was Tailem Bend's best booting five goals with the aid of the wind.
Jervois, however, proved goals could be scored into the breeze, kicking three of their own.
Blud star Josh Scott was among the goals and playing-coach Taite Silverlock was finding plenty of the ball as Tailem Bend held a 13 point lead at the long break.
Tailem Bend came out of the break keen to nullify Jervois' scoring into the wind and they did just that.
The Eagles held Jervois to just one game while they kicked two of their own with young gun Jacob Wilson providing the Eagles with a bit of spark.
A shoulder injury took Silverlock out of the game and Tailem Bend were set for a big last quarter.
The Eagles went in the final term leading by 17 points.
Jervois were gallant in the final term, booting three majors while Tailem Bend continued to push forward.
The Eagles were wasteful in front of goals but managed three majors as well to run out winners by 20 points, 12.7 79 to 8.11 59.
Jervois best were Ben Hansen, Ryan Mckaye, Joshua Scott, Taite Silverlock and Peter Zarantonello while Tailem Bend's best players were Nick Westhoff, Charlie Fisher, Lachlan Appledore, Josef Rack and Daniel Perks.
THE Roosters celebrated their 2012 premiership in style, upsetting Meningie at LeMessurier Oval.
It was also Alife Gollan's 100th match for the Roosters and the league side made a good day out of it, winning their second game in a row, jumping off the bottom of the ladder.
Ramblers were kicking with the aid of a strong breeze to the clubroom end but were wasteful in front of goal.
The first seven scores of the match were all Rooster behinds before an error resulted in Meningie's Sam Sanders pouncing on a loose ball and running it in to boot the first goal of the game.
Rooster Nelson Miller kicked a highlight goal in the 23rd minute to settle the home side with their first major.
At one stage the Roosters were one goal and 11 behinds before ending the term up, 2.12 to Meningie's one straight goal.
Sanders got the Bears off to a good start in the second term kicking the first major but Alex Pfeiffer responded with an important goal into the wind.
Sanders had the next shot but missed but soon made up for it with a clever intercept goal to have his third.
Rooster Keynan Harradine kicked another important Rambler goal from a set shot and the arm wrestle continued for the rest of the quarter with each side kicking one more goal each.
The Roosters weathered the storm into the strong breeze to lead at the long break, 5.15 43 to 4.3 17.
Ramblers were less wasteful in the third term but still kicked their fair share of behinds, totalling 6.6 for the term as the Bears recorded 1.5 for the period and the Roosters took a handy lead into the last break, up 11.17 83 to 5.8 38.
The sting had gone out of the match a bit but it was party time for the Roosters.
Ramblers finished the game with three more goals while holding Meningie to won to win, 14.23 107 to 6.11 47.
Ramblers' best were Keynan Harradine, Michael Wegener, Nelson Miller, Jayden Parker-Menzies and Lual Kelei while Meningie's were Matthew Hartman, Henry Turner, Clinton Walker, Peter Reichelt and Jack Holliday.
The Blues were far too strong for Mannum at home on Saturday.
It was all one way traffic in the first term as the Blues led, 10.8 68 to Mannum's 0.0 at half-time.
The match was completely dominated by the third-placed Imperial side who showed no mercy on the Roos, who reportedly were missing players due to COVID.
Imperials went on to win, 20.15 135 to Mannum's 2.3 15.
Imperials' best were Ben Gogel, Harley Montgomery, Johnny Boras, Luke Harrowfield and Louis De Michele while for Mannum, Harrison Hawkins, Bryce Jaensch, Zakk Bullard, Max Bormann and Bailey Boughen were their best.
