The Murray Valley Standard

Tailem Bend wins Lokan Cup, Roosters celebrate in style | GALLERY

Updated August 8 2022 - 5:24am, first published 4:03am
Tailem Bend have extended their winning run to six games, taking out the Lokan Cup with an important win over Jervois in their top-of-the-table clash with Jervois on Saturday, August 6.

