New signage in Meningie and Narrung seeks to protect local wildlife from road users.
Reports have been made to the Coorong District Council regarding local wildlife in Meningie and Narrung being hit by vehicles, but new signage hopes to resolve the issue.
Advertisement
The new signs warn road users to be wary of River Murray turtles and purple swamp hens - as they regularly nest near to the roads.
But it is not only tourists to the area the Coorong District Council want to alert, it is also locals who may have become complacent when passing the animals.
Coorong District Council Sustainability Officer, Sam Blight, said that while it is important to inform visitors of the wildlife, locals may see the animals around the road area more frequently and not think so much of it, becoming more complacent.
"It's been brought to my attention - working for Council - that there are certain locations in and around Meningie and Narrung that I guess you could call hotspots for certain wildlife crossing the roads," Ms Blight said.
"Here in Meningie we've got the Princes Highway running through town and there's been several occasions unfortunately in the past where wildlife has been killed by cars driving too fast on the roads, even though it's signposted at 60[km/h] and 50[km/h]."
New signage for purple swamp hens has been posted when entering Meningie from Tailem Bend, between the Sailing Club and the school, as the birds regularly feed near to the road.
Signage for River Murray turtles has been posted near to the Meningie caravan park as the female turtles walk near to the road to lay their eggs.
"Also up at Narrung, as you head out of the town towards the ferry, that's another hotspot where the River Murray turtles like to come out of the water to lay their eggs on land, so we've got a couple of signs up there just to increase awareness of these interesting native animals that we get to live with," Ms Blight said.
After receiving reports from concerned local residents who wanted to raise awareness about the local wildlife, the Coorong District Council partnered with the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) to develop the new signs.
The partnership meant the MRLB supplied the Coorong District Council with the funds required for the signage, while Council supplied the post, the cement and the labour required to erect the signage.
"The protection of the River Murray turtles and purple swamp hen is important to maintain the future viability of the species," Ms Blight said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.