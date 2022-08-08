Mypolonga has, for the second year in a row, made the finalists list for the 2022 Agricultural Town of the Year.
Joining Mypolonga, Waikerie has made the finals list for first year, following a public vote that decided the finalists from a list of 54 nominated towns.
Clare Scriven, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, congratulated the towns on making it as finalists.
"These towns represent different regions and showcase diverse elements of South Australia's agricultural landscape," Ms Scriven said
"I'm pleased to see towns making the finalist list for the second or third time, as well as two new entries."
This year, votes have seen a 35 per cent increase with 4,100 votes, in comparison to the 3,200 votes received in 2021.
"Communities are rallying around their favourite agricultural towns to get them well-deserved recognition," she said.
The 2022 Agricultural Town of the Year will be announced on Friday, November 4 at the Regional Showcase celebration.
