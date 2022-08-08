A new campaign was announced at the new Thomas Foods International facility in Murray Bridge that seeks to focus on regional communities with red meat processing facilities.
The campaign, More to Meat Than Meets the Eye, was announced by Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) CEO Chris Taylor, but livestock biosecurity was a topic for discussion at the conference.
Advertisement
"Foot-and-mouth is a serious issue for the industry, and obviously a concern for us as a participant in that industry," said Thomas Foods International CEO, Anthony Stewart.
"We continue to work closely with the regulators from both an industry and government point of view to ensure we're doing everything that we need to do to support the biosecurity system that we have here in Australia."
Local politicians, Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP, Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick MP, and Nicola Centofanti - Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia, for Primary Industries, and for Water Resources and the River Murray - all attended the campaign launch.
Nicola Centofanti said the livestock industry is critical for Thomas Foods International and AMPC's business and that it is absolutely vital that biosecurity measures are maintained to the highest standard.
"[We] need to make sure that we really limit the risk of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak getting into this nation and obviously into this state as well," Ms Centofanti said.
"If an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease were to occur in this state or indeed this nation, it would be absolutely devastating not just for the livestock industry, but for regional communities and all our farmers.
"We'd be looking at $80 [billion] to $100 billion over a 10 year period to get back our export industry," she said.
"We're also talking about slaughtering of animals and the mental health implications that that would have again on farmers and our farming community, will be absolutely devastating, that's why it's critical that we've got stringent biosecurity measures in place and we do every single thing that we can possibly do to prevent an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.