The Murray Valley Standard
Our People

Rural City of Murray Bridge presented with Welcoming Cities accreditation

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, receiving Welcoming Cities accreditation from Sebastion Geers. Picture: Supplied

The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) has been presented with a Welcoming Cities accreditation for its role in supporting a diverse, welcoming community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.