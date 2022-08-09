The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) has been presented with a Welcoming Cities accreditation for its role in supporting a diverse, welcoming community.
RCMB Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said the council has worked towards building a more connected and cohesive community.
"This accreditation is an acknowledgement of our status as a network member and a driver of change," Mayor Lewis said.
Sebastian Geers from Welcoming Cities presented Mayor Lewis, with the accreditation during Monday's council meeting.
Mr Geers said the RCMB council's achievements include a longstanding acknowledgement to the significant cultural heritage of the traditional owners, and council's commitment to working with the Ngarrindjeri people.
"Each year council supports multiple events which further reinforce this commitment in visible and public ways that also promote intercultural learning opportunities," Mr Geers said.
"A highlight of this is the All Culture Fest, held during Refugee Week, which builds on the declaration of Murray Bridge as a refugee welcome zone and celebrates the cultural diversity in the region."
While the RCMB council was congratulated on their achievements, they were notified of areas for future improvement.
"The council is continuing to work towards a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), and Welcoming Cities congratulates the council for this," Mr Geers said.
"[Welcoming Cities] looks forward to following the development of the RAP for Murray Bridge which will build on a strong foundation of collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in this area.
"Thank you [council] for your commitment to advancing communities where all people, of all backgrounds, have equal opportunity to belong, contribute and thrive," he said.
