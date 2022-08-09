The Adelaide Hills Rally has been given the green light despite some Rockleigh residents protesting to Murray Bridge council about fears around fires and animal welfare.
Monday night's council meeting heard that high-speed vehicles in the rally, organised by Ultimate Motorsport Events, would inconvenience residents and road users in Rockleigh and Monarto.
Councillors voted in the majority to allow the rally to go ahead, with the final route still being worked out.
Rockleigh residents, Josephine and Maude O'Toole, and Rosemary Spottiswoode, told the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council on August 8, about their concerns on the safety of animals, families and properties.
Josephine O'Toole said in Rockleigh community members did not accept the risks inherent with motorsport activities.
"We'll be present on the day because we have to keep an eye on our fences for fires and care for our animals," Ms O'Toole said.
"Motorsport activities are inherently dangerous recreational activities and there is significant risk of injury, disability or death - these aren't my words.
"This is taken directly from Motorsport Australia's risk disclaimer that all rally participants are required to sign before they compete or attend a rally event, even the spectators, who are not supplied with a copy of this insurance disclaimer, by their very presence, according to the document, are presumed to be in agreeance," she said.
"So much is at stake, all of the legal responsibility for any negative outcomes that may arise as a result of this rally, rest with you, the Murray Bridge Council, all legal costs rest with us, the ratepayers," Ms O'Toole said.
Rockleigh resident, Rosemary Spottiswoode, said that since animal sanctuaries listed near to the rally's route had been removed at early stakeholder meetings there had been wider support for a green-light for the rally, however some residents were still against it being held.
"There's still opposition to the rally from residents who are concerned for the wildlife in our area, and for the welfare of their own animals that are not in a sanctuary," Ms Spottiswoode said.
"I'm afraid to me, the transparency of both the UME and the Murray Bridge Council is in question."
During the 2019 Adelaide Hills Rally there were reports made to Wildlife SA about the death of a kangaroo.
However Andrew Admiraal, a UME spokesperson, said at the rally's first stakeholders meeting that although there was a dead kangaroo on the side of the road, there was no evidence that UME were involved in its death.
Wildlife SA has reportedly since supplied UME with veterinary bills from the 2019 incident and has received no compensation, Ms Spottiswoode said.
Along with concerns for local wildlife, both residents voiced their reservations about the UME's fire safety protocols following the 2018 fire in Rockleigh caused by the rally.
"To expect to be reassured by one fire crew on standby by and another couple of rally crew with fire extinguishers is insulting," Ms Spottiswoode said.
"I have yet to be convinced that UME have any intention of compensating for any fire damage without a multi-year court case."
However UME spokesperson, Andrew Admiraal, who attended the council meeting, said that while there was a fire during the 2018 rally the property owner was compensated $6000 to repair damages within two weeks.
Mr Admiraal said that as part of the fire safety plan, local CFS units were contacted and alerted of road closure times and supplied with UME's documented safety plans.
"The problem we had with the 2018 event was that ... there was some miscommunication so far as the advice to the actual fire stations," Mr Admiraal said.
"I believe that we worked with region one, two and three in 2019 and 20 and I believe that's now been rectified."
Despite the safety concerns raised by the Rockleigh residents, there was a majority vote from council for the rally to go ahead.
"It was a majority vote, in favour of the rally, it was a council decision, one that we were as a full council and that's the way it is," said Mayor Brenton Lewis.
"It wasn't unanimous, but it was a majority."
