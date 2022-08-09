The Murray Valley Standard
Council

Rockleigh residents tell Murray Bridge council of concerns for animal, family and property safety

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:33am
Roads closed in Rockleigh and Monarto for Adelaide Hills Car Rally 2019 Picture: Penny Heighes

The Adelaide Hills Rally has been given the green light despite some Rockleigh residents protesting to Murray Bridge council about fears around fires and animal welfare.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

