Mayoral Column, August 9, 2022
One of the highlights of last night's Council meeting was a presentation by Sebastian Geers to Council of a Welcoming Cities Accreditation Certificate.
Council has worked towards building a more connected and cohesive community, and this accreditation is an acknowledgement of our status as a network member and a driver of change.
The accreditation reflects how Council acknowledges the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the Traditional Owners of the land and that we seek to engage them as leaders in welcoming activities.
In gaining the accreditation is was noted that Council has public demonstrations of Murray Bridge as a welcoming community for different cultures, faiths and ethnicities, that the Council provides support to the Murraylands Migrant Resource Centre through grants and information exchange, and that production of the Sixth Street mural provides a symbolic reminder of diversity and inclusion in our community.
Council often receives requests regarding provision of off-leash dog parks and opportunities within our region so last night we were pleased to be able to provide support for implementation of a recent Dogs Off-Leash Study.
Of particular interest, implementation will include provision of a trial time-share arrangement at two riverfront locations over the next twelve months with dedicated hours for off-leash dog use.
The two sites determined most suitable for this trial are Avoca Dell and Tumbella Reserve. Time-sharing would involve two off-leash periods each day during summer and one during winter.
Further details will be provided as the initiative is launched later this year.
Additionally, Council will investigate and identify a suitable location for a new fenced dog park in Murray Bridge East and funding is being made available to maintain existing fenced, off-leash areas.
This will include upgrades to drinking water stations and the removal of stock troughs at Johnstone Park, White Park and Tim Overall Reserve.
Last night Council received the final progress report against the Annual Business Plan and budget 2021/22.
The report highlighted the key projects and services which have been delivered, noting in particular the difficult financial environment we currently operate within.
