Throughout August, the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA) has come to Mannum and Murray Bridge, showcasing spectacular local artworks in local galleries.
Currently in Mannum, the Arnold Gallery at the Mannum Dock Museum is showcasing a range of artworks from paintings to sculptures, from local artists of all ages.
Advertisement
Mannum's event, titled SALA Creative Fusion, has had many passers by since the exhibition opened to the public on Friday, July 29.
The free exhibition, organised by the Mannum Creative Communities will continue for the duration of August, closing on August 31.
The Murray Bridge Regional Gallery is currently showcasing three separate exhibitions, two as a part of SALA and the other is the Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards.
Local artist Angela Roesler celebrates her first solo exhibition with Mallee Soul, an exploration into her love and connection to the Southern Mallee.
In the gallery's main exhibition hall, Adelaide based artist, Cynthia Schwertsik, has painted a mural that reflects on the representation of women in the Murray Bridge community and how their first names have shaped them.
Unlike Mannum, Murray Bridge's SALA exhibition will continue through until September 25.
Joining the other exhibitions, the Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards is being showcased in the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery's sculpture gallery and showcases works of primary to tertiary students from around South Australia.
This exhibition will continue throughout August and close on September 18.
The Murray Bridge Regional Gallery will be holding an opening celebration for the three exhibitions on Sunday, August 14, where guest speakers and artists will talk about the importance of the artworks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.