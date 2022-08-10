Women in Agriculture and Business of SA (WAB) members from Port Lincoln, York Peninsula, the Riverland and Limestone Coast gathered The Hub in Mannum over the weekend for their Annual Conference and AGM.
The conference was officially opened on Saturday, August 6 by Mid Murray Council's Deputy Mayor Councillor Simone Bailey, who gave a snapshot of Mannum and District including the tourism and farming industries.
The three guest speakers who followed were Morna Young, of Thomas Foods International, Leonore Nuske, of Mannum History Group, and Robyn Bishop, from Monarto Safari Park.
The evening's meal was very capably supplied at the historic Palmer Hotel, they efficiently served the group so they could depart at dusk to travel to Meldanda, Mid Murray's Dark Sky Reserve.
Chris Tugwell, President of the local Landcare Group, gave a fascinating presentation on this award winning area on how darkness is so important to native animals and vegetation.
On Sunday, August 7 the group cruised the River Murray on PV Mayflower, toured the PW Marion and the impressive Mannum Museum.
