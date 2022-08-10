The Murray Valley Standard

Annual meeting for Women in Agriculture and Business held in Mannum

By Narelle Brooksby
August 10 2022 - 12:30am
WAB State President Narelle Brooksby welcomed Councillor Simone Bailey who officially opened the WAB 2022 Annual Conference and AGM. Picture: Supplied

Women in Agriculture and Business of SA (WAB) members from Port Lincoln, York Peninsula, the Riverland and Limestone Coast gathered The Hub in Mannum over the weekend for their Annual Conference and AGM.

