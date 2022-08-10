Low numbers in wild weather at Murray Bridge Rifle Club

It was a dedicated few who braved the blustery conditions at Monarto this week to compete in stage four of the Murray Bridge Rifle Club's Championship from 700 metres.
The threatened rain did not eventuate but a strong wind blowing over the right shoulder of shooters and occasionally squaring up or straightening down range, made for a challenging day.
Up for the challenge, however, was Greg Traeger, who shot an impressive 49.03 in his first round, followed by a possible 50.02 in his second round to claim the top off-rifle award with a 99.05.
Greg finished ahead of his daughter, Jasamine, on 92.07, and son-in-law, Daniel, on 91.07, in what was a family affair on the day.
Daniel's score was enough for him to claim the handicap win, however, ending up four points ahead. But Jasamine did win something, claiming the magpie award for the day, with two birds.
F-Class also only had the three competitors, with "fabulous" Frank Marshall claiming the top off-rifle award for the day with a consistent shoot of 54.04, 56.02 for a total of 110.06.
The win saw him finish three points ahead of open shooter, Wayne Halliday.
Wayne was close enough though to claim the handicap win, finishing 0.7 points ahead of Frank.
Ian Taylor was fortunate enough to not win the magpie award, avoiding the three-ring in his first round 42.02, and vastly improving his second with a 56.02.
Competition resumes next Saturday from 600m at the Murray Bridge Rifle Club.
TR:
D Irvine 46.03, 45.04, 91.07 (113.3)
G Traeger 49.03, 50.02, 99.05 (109.4)
J Irvine 45.02, 47.05, 92.07 (106.9)
F-Class:
W Halliday (FO) 53.01, 54.01, 107.02 (123.1)
F Marshall (FS) 54.04, 56.02, 110.06 (122.4)
I Taylor (FS) 42.02, 56.02, 98.04 (112.8)
