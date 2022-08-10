The Murray Valley Standard

Low numbers in wild weather at Murray Bridge Rifle Club

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:22am
Winner: Top off-rifle winner Greg Traeger with grandson Connor, before his shoot.

It was a dedicated few who braved the blustery conditions at Monarto this week to compete in stage four of the Murray Bridge Rifle Club's Championship from 700 metres.

Local News

