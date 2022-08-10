The new Thomas Foods International (TFI) meat processing facility in Pallamana, will seek to employ over 300 local and migrant workers during stage one of the company's new facility plan.
TFI began work on their new facility in 2019 - following a fire that burnt down their original meat works in Murray Bridge - and will be completed later this year with plans to begin processing in early 2023.
TFI CEO, Anthony Stewart, said that currently, TFI are looking at employing workers for stage one of the project - stage one of the project is a beef only processing facility.
"When it's up and running, we'll be processing around 600 head [of beef] a day and that requires a workforce of about 350, which we'll build up to through that commissioning phase in 2023," Mr Stewart said.
"I certainly believe in what we do as an industry and the opportunities that that presents for all sorts of people actually and I very much think the timing of this is perfect, as borders are opening up, as we're moving into a bit of a different stage of economic environment and challenges.
"We'll continue to invest, develop and grow the activity on this site, and making sure that we have the workforce to do that in a sustainable way is critical," he said.
Like the previous TFI facility in Murray Bridge, the new Pallamana facility will seek to employ a mix of local and migrant workers, Mr Stewart said, and TFI will look to work with stakeholders to ensure there is housing available for workers.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP, said that he would like to see Australia introduce longer term opportunities for migrant workers in facilities like TFI.
"From a personal perspective, long term, I'd like to see us return to more long term migration strategies that give opportunities to people around the world who would like to come to Australia and create a life for themselves," Mr Pasin said.
"It's one thing to have someone come for a three month or a three year stint, the reality is, and I'm sure the communities would appreciate this as well as the employers, it would be great to think we could have families come, children in schools, volunteers at the local CFS, the benefits wrinkle out."
Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick MP, said that as well as TFI's new state of the art meat processing facility, there will also be state of the art training facilities for workers.
"Whether that be for local workers or migrant workers, and I know that both the Federal Government and ourselves when we were in government ... we all participated in training programs to get locals upskilled to take local jobs," Mr Pederick said.
"I think it's pretty obvious that we're going to have to get workers from across the board but do everything we can to get local workers on board, as well as that vital migrant workforce."
