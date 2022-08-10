The Murray Valley Standard
Council

Rural City of Murray Bridge votes for cat management action plan

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Karen Eckermann with family cat, Nudger. Picture: Supplied

The Murray Bridge cat management action plan has been passed by the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB), but some councillors want more action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.