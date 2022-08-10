The Murray Bridge cat management action plan has been passed by the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB), but some councillors want more action.
The cat management action plan came under scrutiny during Monday's council meeting, not only by those seeking improvements, but by those who believe the cost of the plan outweighs the community's needs.
Councillor Karen Eckermann said as she lives in the heart of the Murray Bridge township, she can see for herself the large numbers of stray cats living in the town's gutter system.
"Sadly our cat management action plan does not include a whole lot of action," Councillor Eckermann said.
"I do feel somewhat hopeful that the new state government may act in this area on a state wide basis to finally get something done about stray cats in the urban areas of South Australia."
RCMB Mayor and Cat Management Working Party (CMWP) Chairperson, Brenton Lewis, said the issue of cat management is a lot bigger than just in the Murray Bridge area.
"Yes, we should show initiative, we should be leaders," Mayor Lewis said.
"I think we've done a reasonable job but we're constantly waiting for a state government to come forward and strike a mandate on what cat control is in South Australia, instead of waiting for each and every local government to come up with its own remedy."
In June, service delivery options for the cat management action plan were raised at a confidential elected members briefing.
The services included council maintaining their current resourcing, the addition of a Cat Management Officer to the RCMB, the implementation of discounted microchipping and desexing, and finally, the implementation of a new by-law regarding cat management.
From these services, it was voted by council that they will continue to maintain their current resourcing efforts regarding cat management - which means council will continue to conduct complaint-based enforcement in relation to cat registration, microchipping and desexing.
Council also agreed that they would implement a discounted microchipping and desexing program, commencing in the 2023/2024 financial year - for this program to begin, council administration will be required to produce a project plan for an annual budget allocation bid.
"I believe cat management is core business for council and requires serious investment," Councillor Eckermann said.
"I am very keen to see the subsidised microchipping and de-sexing program go ahead sooner rather than later."
While some councillors, like Councillor Eckermann, are looking forward to the introduction of the plan's motions, Councillor Clem Schubert said the cost may outweighs the community's needs for these services.
"I've talked on this once before, and I think there was only one or two cats to record anyway, and the cost of it was very, very high," Councillor Schubert said.
Despite what Councillor Schubert said about the issue, council will now begin work on producing a project plan as part of the development for a 2023/2024 financial year budget bid.
