The Mid Murray Council will seek to appoint a new compliance officer to tackle the region's rise in unlawful developments.
The council has reported a rise in illegal development over recent years with 199 matters currently listed on the council's register.
Advertisement
The compliance officer position, endorsed by council in May, will be in place for at least the next three years and will be reviewed by council annually.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said the new role will increase council's focus on development issues while also allowing time and resources within the council's regulatory services unit to target other compliance matters.
"Our community has also expressed concern about incidents of unapproved developments, and encouraged Council to increase our compliance activities," Mayor Burgess said.
"Appointing a new Compliance Officer will allow Council to increase its proactive compliance activities, including increasing inspections of approved development applications to make sure they meet those conditions."
The council is currently investigating the 199 matters of alleged unlawful development, which include additions to properties, sheds, river structures and changes to unauthorised land uses.
Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said people who do not comply with development laws potentially reduce the quality of other developments in the region.
"Unlawful development poses a number of risks such as harm to our environment, including damage to the riverbank and removal of native vegetation, as well as potential danger to our community through unsafe building methods or structures that aren't built to required safety standards," Mayor Burgess said.
"Because of the size and remoteness of our district - and other unique factors including being home to over 2,500 shack sites - there is a possibility that the number is higher than we are currently aware of."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.