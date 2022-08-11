The Murray Valley Standard
Council

New Mid Murray Council role to tackle rise in illegal development

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 11 2022 - 2:30am
Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess, warns of illegal development increase. Picture: File

The Mid Murray Council will seek to appoint a new compliance officer to tackle the region's rise in unlawful developments.

