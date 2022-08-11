The Mid Murray Council has voted for a new meeting minute action list to allow the public to keep up to date with the council's actions towards issues.
The minute action list was raised to council during Tuesday's meeting by Councillor Deb Brokenshire who said she had found herself losing track of the status and outcomes of council's past motions.
Advertisement
"The only means to retrieve the answer is to ask the CEO or Directors - or search through past Minutes month by month for myself," Councillor Brokenshire said.
"I am acutely aware of the impact such a request can have on staff time, I often choose not to bother the CEO or Directors with such a request, rather than impact on staff resourcing."
The new minute action list would be included with each council meeting's agenda and act as a referral point for not only elected members, but the Mid Murray community.
Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess, said council will work to create a retrospective timeline on previous motions discussed in council.
"We say three months, and if we start looking through and if someone's memory gets jogged that there's something prior to the three months and that they want to add it to the list, it will be up to the elected members so they can add it to the next action list," Mayor Burgess said.
Councillor Brokenshire said that she is aware of other councils producing minute action lists which are beneficial for not only councillors and the community, but also for staff when keeping up to date with the status of each required action.
"The implementation of a minute action list by Mid Murray Council would bring us in line with what many other councils have been doing for many years, it ensures all parties are up to date with information and enables all parties to quickly establish the status of an actionable motion," Councillor Brokenshire said.
The new minute action plan will be introduced to council in September - with a three month retrospective timeline of motions and actions - in preparation for new elected members following November's council elections.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.