National Science Week comes to Karoonda from August 13 to August 21 and brings with it a range of activities for all ages.
Karoonda's Silo Art Projection is one of five regional South Australian landmarks that make up the Constellation Trail - a projection based exhibition that combines art, science and storytelling.
The Constellation Trail will have all five landmarks lighting up and telling their own stories at the same time, and is the first time that a linked series of light shows has been presented simultaneously in Australia.
Combining stories from science fact and science fiction, Karoonda's silos will light up with two stories that explore the importance of Karoonda's history and future, and how people both in and out of the Karoonda community can contribute to conservation and growth.
The first story explores the falling of the Karoonda Meteorite, however, is told from the perspective of a local Mallee fowl.
This story hopes to recognise the geological significance of the Karoonda Meteorite and the importance it has played in Karoonda's story.
The second, fictional story, will take a step thousands of years into the future and is titled 'Ray of Hope'.
The story explains that following an ecological disaster, the people of the Murray Mallee now live in giant domes, tended to by Mallee-bots who keep the temperatures stable.
Illuminart hopes that these stories will encourage viewers to take action towards making our future better while also signifying the importance of the past.
Joining the storytelling, Karoonda's own citizen scientist, Brian Teakle, has provided people with an opportunity to participate in activities and learn from his own work.
People will be able to explore Brian's award-winning quandong and sandalwood plantation, and eco-habitat, all before learning about his seedbank project and regenerative farming concept.
To conclude the National Science Week celebrations in Karoonda, Illuminart will also have an online interview with National MalleeFowl Recovery Team's Mallee fowl expert, Joe Benshemesh, who will talk a bit about conservation and what people can do to take action themselves.
