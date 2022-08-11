The Murray Valley Standard

Redeveloped Karoonda Tourist Park now open

Updated August 11 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redeveloped Karoonda Tourist Park now open

THE redeveloped Karoonda Tourist Park was officially opened this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.