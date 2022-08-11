Redeveloped Karoonda Tourist Park now open

THE redeveloped Karoonda Tourist Park was officially opened this week.
The Karoonda Tourist Park is located on the edge of the Karoonda township, neighbouring the town oval and the redevelopment includes three new cabins, and a camp kitchen.
Battery and solar power provides the new additions with low carbon footprint accommodation.
The $510,000 project was made possible due to the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program funding allocated to the District Council of Karoonda East Murray (DCKEM).
Member for Pasin Tony Pasin attended opened the facility and said he was pleased Federal funding could support worthwhile projects.
"I know how important these projects are for local communities because I recognise the social and community benefits that come from increased tourism in the region long term, as well as the economic boost that comes from construction during the eight months of redevelopment," Mr Pasin said.
The redevelopment is in line with the DCKEMs Tourism and Economic Development Strategy (the Strategy) that was also supported by Mr Pasin with a Federal Government grant of $20,000 in 2019 from the Building Better Regions Fund.
"It's absolutely fantastic to see projects emerge from the Strategy and become reality," he said.
The Strategy is paying dividends with accommodation occupancy rates in Karoonda having tripled over the last 18 months.
"It is a testament to the great work the DCKEM are doing for their community and the support it received from the Coalition Government to fund projects that are making the community an even better place to live, work and raise a family," Mr Pasin said.
District Council of Karoonda East Murray Mayor Caroline Phillips paid tribute to the council's staff for delivering on its vision.
"A redevelopment of this magnitude for such a small spend was only made possible because of the ingenuity and skills of our staff," she said
"Everyone of them have contributed to this park facility in some way shape or form to deliver a high class facility that our community can be really proud of.
"It was really important that we maintained the community connection to this place.
"The redevelopment not only focussed on improving the facilities for visitors but also residents.
"The installation of Apex Kitchen overlooking the green space provides a modern safe facility for tourists, community performances or family functions.
"From the accommodation constructed of sustainable and recycled materials to solar and battery power to reusing waste water, councils commitment to lowering the environmental impact of our operations is clear."
