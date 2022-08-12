Discover what's on in the Murraylands

HIGH NOTES
Unity College Showcase
Friday, August 19, Murray Bridge Town Hall, 7pm-8.30pm. Showcase of work from year 6-12 students including mix of choir, concert band and ensemble performances, tickets $5 from www.trybooking.com
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, August 20, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
ARTIS AND CRAFT
Mannum Artisan Fair
Saturday, August 20, Mannum Leisure Centre, 10am-3pm. Explore some of the amazing homemade crafts in Mannum's annual craft and artisan fair. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-craftartisan-fair
SOCIAL FUN
Murray Bridge Pensioners
Wednesday, August 24, 1.30 pm at John Dohler Hall, 31 Swanport Rd, Murray Bridge, guest speakers, activities and more; for information contact secretary Pauline Thiele on 8531 0415.
PLAY IT SAFE
Protecting your identity online
Wednesday, August 24, Murray Bridge Library 10am-12pm. The Murray Bridge Library is offering a class on how to protect your identity online. For more information, call 8539 1175.
AUTHOR TALKS
Tony Park speaks
Friday, August 26, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Author Tony Park talks about his thrilling new novel 'The Pride'. For more information, call 8539 1175.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River
Sunday, August 28, 8.30am, Arnold Park, Mannum, (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
ARTISTIC MANNUM
Creative Fusion Exhibition
Until Wednesday, August 31, Mannum Dock Museum, 10am-3pm daily. Explore some creative works from local artists at the Arnold Gallery. For information visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au
DRAGON BOATS ON THE MURRAY
Mannum Dragon Boat Hat Regatta
Saturday, September 3, Mary Ann Reserve Mannum, 8.30am-3pm. Join in on the dragon boat fun for Mannum's hat regatta. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-dragon-boat-hat-regatta2
