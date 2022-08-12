The Murray Valley Standard
Two Murray Bridge riverfront locations to be trialled as off-leash dog parks

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 12 2022 - 2:30am
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, with dog, Ollie. Picture: File

Avoca Dell and Tumbella Reserve will be trial locations in Murray Bridge for new off-leash dog parks.

