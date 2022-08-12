Avoca Dell and Tumbella Reserve will be trial locations in Murray Bridge for new off-leash dog parks.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) voted for the trial following a dog off-leash study and implementation plan that was presented to council in June this year.
Advertisement
The two riverfront locations will be trialled under time-share arrangements for a 12 month period, which will also include community consultation to determine council's vote, following the trial period.
As well as trialling two new locations, the RCMB will also implement upgrades to their current off-leash dog parks.
Future plans for improvements to current dog parks include upgrades to drinking water stations and the removal of stock troughs at Johnstone Park, White Park and Tim Overall Reserve.
Councillor Karen Eckermann said she is very much in support of the plans to upgrade Murray Bridge's current dog parks.
"I think it's time that we rethink what we offer in our dog parks," Councillor Eckermann said.
"Regarding the time-share arrangements on the riverfront ... I'm very keen to commence this trial towards it becoming permanent, I hope.
"I know that there are many, many dog owners who've asked me over and over when the swimming opportunity [for dogs] will become available, and they'll be thrilled to see us moving in this direction," she said.
It is proposed that the time-share arrangements would be available for public use between the hours of 6:00am - 9:00am and 5:00pm - 8:00pm during summer and daylight saving periods; and 6:00am - 6:00pm during winter and non-daylight saving periods.
Prior to council beginning the trial period, both of the Avoca Dell and Tumbella Reserve will be supplied with all necessary infrastructure, including signage, bins, dog bags and dispensers.
RCMB Mayor, Brenton Lewis said that he often goes to the Murray Bridge dog parks with his daughter, Bianca, and her dog, Alfred, when they come to visit.
"She takes him [Alfred] to the dog parks all the time, and because of that, when I've been able to I've gone with Bianca to a couple of different locations, I've got to tell you, I'm really amazed at how much they're used," Mayor Lewis said.
"The number of people, the number of dogs out in our dog parks is incredible."
Following the dog off-Leash study, council also plans to develop a new dog park in Murray Bridge East, with a concept design to be prepared by the 2023/2024 financial year, in preparation for the expected delivery phase in the 2024/2025 financial year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.