The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) has announced more temporary closures for the Old Murray Bridge.
The bridge closures will occur between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 23, Tuesday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 20.
Advertisement
"The Department acknowledges that the changed traffic conditions around the works are an inconvenience, and we thank local residents and businesses for their patience while this critical work is carried out," a DIT spokesperson said.
"The Department for Infrastructure and Transport continues to regularly communicate with the local community about the refurbishment of Old Murray Bridge."
While closures to the bridge have inconvenienced both residents and local businesses, DIT has been actively working with the project's contractor to resolve any issues.
Throughout the disruption periods, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport has included regular project updates to the community in the form of emails, letters, local radio and print media, Variable Message Signs (VMS) at key locations, and through social media.
"The Department will continue to provide these updates throughout the delivery of the project," a DIT spokesperson said.
"Members of the community can also register to receive project updates via the project website, or can contact the project enquiry line on 1300 794 880."
For more details regarding closure periods and how to receive community updates, visit the DIT website at: www.dit.sa.gov.au/oldmurraybridge
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.