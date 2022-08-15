The Bridge Arts SALA (South Australian Living Artists Festival) exhibition for 2022 was opened by local businesswoman and artist, Sue Antel, before a gathering of art lovers on Friday, August 12 at the Murray Bridge Marketplace.
Random Acts of Art was chosen as the title because it represents works by the artists said to be "without order or reason", although that may not necessarily be the case in all the works on display.
Despite continuing challenges with COVID and other factors interrupting regular art sessions, Members of Bridge Arts have put together a diverse collection of works by local artists of various disciplines and levels of expertise.
Exhibiting artists include: Anita Millsteed, Kerry Wilson, Anthony White, Valerie Sparrow, Rose Walker, Jane Mason, Jean Mobbs, Jan Colwell, Louise Bauer, Sue Piggott, Di Dawson, Heather Davis, Helen Caroll, Jane Shaw, Janet Munt, Jayne Borman, Pamela Gillen, Sharon Searle, Tanya Tamm and Steve Oatway.
Some of the features of the exhibition are the recycled metal sculptures of acclaimed Mannum artist Steve Oatway, while another was the ceramics of local potter, Rose Walker.
Anita Millsteed never fails to impress with her eclectic range of works including acrylic paintings, resin works and timber and resin sculptures; Kerry Wilson's acrylic paintings and resin works are also quite colourful and distinct.
The works of talented textile artists, Jean Mobbs, with her hand felted items, felted fabric earrings and mosaics; and Sue Piggott's textile art depicting a distinctive rural theme demonstrates different techniques and mediums.
Janet Munt did not disappoint with a variety of items including collages, acrylic paintings and knitted beanies; while Pamela Gillen showcased her abstract 'found objects' sculptures.
A range of acrylic works by Anita Millsteed, Kerry Wilson, Valerie Sparrow, Jane Mason, Louise Bauer, Heather Davis, Rose Walker, Jane Shaw, Jayne Bormann, Sharon Searle and Helen Caroll, illustrate a variety of techniques and subjects.
Detailed works in pen and ink by Helen Caroll and the coloured pencil drawings of Tanya Tamm show a more delicate approach to their subjects.
Jan Colwell's ceramic items include bird feeders, bowls and pots displaying varied colour glazes and techniques.
The detailed watercolours of Anthony White depict both animals and buildings while the linocuts of Di Dawson illustrate birds and wild dogs.
The exhibition will continue through until Sunday, August 21 at Shop T26 in the Murray Bridge Marketplace.
The organisers were pleased with crowd numbers and sales considering the current economic climate.
Members of Bridge Arts have now resumed weekly art classes held on a Wednesday afternoon at their studio, based in the former Central Train Control Building on Railway Reserve Road in Murray Bridge.
Bridge Arts will also continue to provide new workshops each month.
