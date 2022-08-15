Mannum's Downstream Ferry service will be temporarily closed for public use.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport have advised there will be a temporary closure to regular ferry services between 9am and 4pm on Tuesday, August 23.
Advertisement
Disruption to regular services is due to both upstream and downstream cables being replaced, as part of the Cable Replacement program.
Throughout the temporary closure period, the department has identified the alternative crossing route as the Mannum Upstream Ferry (upstream).
The department has apologised for the inconvenience caused to ferry users and thanks them for their patience while the works are being carried out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.