Students at Jervois Primary School have spent the past six months taking a step back in time, learning more about their 100 year old school.
The school has been teaching students more about not only the school's history, but some of the student's own family history.
Michelle Afford, Jervois Primary School's administration officer, said teaching students about the school's history was important to connecting the past with the present and giving students a sense of community and belonging.
"I think it's really important in rural communities to have that historical information, whether they embrace it or not, but just to acknowledge your roots," Ms Afford said.
"I know in one of the classrooms we've actually got students in there who are actually four generation families of Jervois Primary School, so that teacher is actually trying to link their learning specifically to those families.
"The kids are really excited about it too, they can see photos of their grandparents and then their parents and aunties and uncles that used to be part of this school, so that's pretty special and I think it's really important to acknowledge those links," she said.
Shase Hameister is currently a student who has multi-generational family history at Jervois Primary School.
Shase said he had enjoyed learning more about his own family history at school.
"I'm excited for everyone to celebrate together," Shase said.
Georgie Flett is another student with multi-generational history at the school, but instead of students, her mother and grandmother both worked in the school's office.
Georgie said she was looking forward to seeing some of the school's old teachers come back to join the celebrations.
Another student whose family has a long history with Jervois Primary School is Arabella Frahn, whose family not only used to attend the school, but whose mother is playing a significant role in planning the centenary celebrations.
"I'm really excited to see everyone go back to this old school," Arabella said.
Arabella's aunt, Gina Pincknell, will be travelling from Queensland to visit the school over the celebration weekend.
"It's just special because all of those celebrations and then this one, it means that all of us have gotten to be a part of every celebration," Arabella said.
"It doesn't matter what number [birthday] it is, it just matters that you have fun on the day."
Both Georgie Flett and Taylor Jones are currently on the student council at the school, and have assisted in organising the celebrations.
"Seeing who used to go here and the other people who are coming to see the new things that we've done to the school is what I'm most excited for," Taylor said.
While students learn more about the school's history, the school and celebrations planning committee are calling out for more photos and memorabilia to add to their showcase.
Ms Afford, said the school is looking for photos and memorabilia from the late 1970s and earlier.
"We've got a lot of photos probably from the 70's onwards from existing families and our school records, but we're lacking those photos from earlier days," Ms Afford said.
"Any photos, whether it's group or class photos, just kids at school or any actual school grounds, would be great if we could get copies of them.
"For people who are unable to actually attend the event, but they've got some information or stories that they'd like to share, I'm happy to take them, whether they email them to us, or I can even record them, and then we can display them as part of our centenary event," she said.
Everyone is welcome to join in on the centenary celebrations from 11am on Friday, September 30.
Following Friday's fun day at the school, people are encouraged to attend the Reunion Day from 10am, on Saturday, October 1, with evening celebrations to follow.
To submit any pictures, memorabilia or stories, email jervoispscentenary@gmail.com, or call 0885 723 279.
