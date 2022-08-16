Rural comunities, like Murray Bridge and Mannum, are suffering from major staff shortages in the medical field, while the health professionals currently employed are required to work longer hours with little recognition.
Rural Doctors Association of South Australia president and Bridge Clinic GP, Doctor Peter Rischbieth, said that Labor's change to the Distribution Priority Area - which identifies Australian locations with health practitioner shortages - will now mean international doctors that would normally work rurally, will be working in cities.
Advertisement
"We're going to be losing that workforce coming to country, [and] we're not having very many junior doctors applying to work in general practice," Doctor Rischbieth said.
"We're really trying to work out how can the workforce be supported, and certainly in the River Murray, Riverland area we have got a program that is being run by Professor Paul Worley.
"We've got a number of our junior doctors who are doing primary care and general practice, and emergency shifts and some procedural positions in our region, which we're hoping will translate into a longer term workforce," he said.
Bridge Clinic in Murray Bridge is one of the practices in the Murraylands region that employs student health practitioners for the duration of their study-based placement.
Bridge Clinic offers medical students from Flinders University opportunities in all of their medical fields - for example, general practice or in the vaccination clinic - where they can complete their full year of placement, with hopes that those same students will then seek employment at the clinic after completing their study.
"Unfortunately our nurses, our doctors, our allied health, are doing double shifts and really have been under the pump because of workforce shortages, not only in medicine but in nursing and allied health as well," Doctor Rischbieth said.
"We want to try and get as many people as we can into helping out in those environments."
While there is no guarantee of permanent employment for students after they've completed their study, there are other factors in place to encourage them to continue practising rurally.
Workforce Incentive Payments are used to encourage and support health practitioners who are looking to work rurally.
Doctor Rischbieth said that he believes an increase in the Medicare rebate will also encourage more practitioners to work rurally.
"What we get from Medicare for a consultation is the same as what someone gets in Beaumont or Glenelg would get, so we believe that if there was a rural loading for some of the Medicare rebates, that's not more money that the patient pays, it's what the doctor gets from Medicare," Doctor Rischbieth said.
"These are all part of the patchwork that needs to be put in place to support people who are coming to work in the country, many of believe if health professionals had a reduction in their HECS (Higher Education Contribution Scheme) or waiving of their HECS fees if they chose to work in the country for five or 10 years, we think that might be a recruitment incentive to put out to people.
"The challenges and the variety of looking after rural communities and rural patients and their families is a very positive experience as a health professional and that's why we enjoy the work that we do," he said.
"We want more of our graduates both medical, nursing and allied health, to come out and join us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.