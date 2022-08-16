The Murray Valley Standard

Local doctor wants more graduates to go rural with current workforce shortages

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Peter Rischbieth encourages health students to go rural. Picture: File

Rural comunities, like Murray Bridge and Mannum, are suffering from major staff shortages in the medical field, while the health professionals currently employed are required to work longer hours with little recognition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.