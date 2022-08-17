The Murray Valley Standard

Service for the Murray Bridge Vietnam Veteran and Long Tan day changed location

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 17 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Member Duncan Emmins (Left) and RSL President Rod Harris (Right) at RSL clubrooms. Picture: File

Murray Bridge's Vietnam Veteran and Long Tan day service has changed location due to poor weather conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.