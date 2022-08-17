Murray Bridge's Vietnam Veteran and Long Tan day service has changed location due to poor weather conditions.
The service will now be conducted at the Murray Bridge RSL clubrooms, instead of the Murray Bridge War Memorial.
Secretary of the Murray Bridge RSL, Rod Harris, said that this change was made to ensure veterans, families and the community do not have to attend the service in the rain.
The commemorative service will begin at 11am on Thursday, August 18.
During the service, Rod Harris will give a talk that backgrounds the importance of commemorating the lives lost during the Vietnam War.
"It's not only for the Vietnam Veterans," Mr Harris said.
"It's for anyone in the community, anyone can turn up and commemorate, especially families who've had Vietnam Veterans."
Following the service, there will be a small barbeque lunch for everyone that attended.
