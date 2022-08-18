Recycling containers for cash has been going on for three generations with little change, so it's no wonder there is a focus on how the South Australian program can be made better.
One of the changes proposed in a new report on the Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) could mean an increase in what people pay for a bottled beverage at the counter, and what they would get back in their pocket as a refund.
The current deposit amount charged is 10 cents but some respondents were in favour of raising the deposit price, with 35 per cent stating it should be lifted to encourage more people to refund and recycle.
Digital refund processes, more accessible points of return, and the ability to donate directly to a charity were some of the recommendations that were included in the consultation report released by the State Government.
The CDS, which was introduced 45 years ago - in 1977 - has been a topic for consultation over the past three years with the State Government releasing a report with final summations from information gathered from the community, industry and key stakeholders.
Minister for Environment Susan Close said the refund scheme was one South Australians could be proud of.
"Our CDS is considered one of the best performing in the world, but there are opportunities for improvement and even better returns," she said.
"The opportunities to reduce cash handling at depots, directly donate to charity, provide digital deposit returns and introduce reverse vending machines are exciting and will see our state continue to lead recycling efforts globally."
Some of the improvements in the Improving South Australia's Recycling Makes Cents report released on August 18 include:
The report discussed expanding the CDS to include glass and plastic beverage containers which were not currently refundable, such as those used for wine, juice, spirit, juice and non-flavoured milk.
Questions were also raised about the diversion of glass containers from other recyclables in household recycle waste bins because of contamination caused by breakage, and the reduction in recovering high-value glass for re-manufacturing.
One of the suggestions put forward to combat the problem was to include a fourth kerbside bin, but it would come at a cost to councils and ratepayers.
Education could be the key to better recycling, according to the report, focusing on the message to take containers back to depots and return points.
The Government stated it would also continue to work with recycling depot operators and beverage producers to develop legislative changes.
Currently South Australians were returning more than 600 million beverage containers, which equates to 40,000 tonne, for refund and recycling, the report stated.
The consultation report is available at epa.sa.gov.au.
