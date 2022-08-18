The Murray Valley Standard
Green Revolution

Container Deposit Scheme changes could mean an increase in what you pay, and also what you get back in your pocket

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image: Shutterstock

Recycling containers for cash has been going on for three generations with little change, so it's no wonder there is a focus on how the South Australian program can be made better.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.