Vietnam Veterans and their families were welcomed to the Murray Bridge RSL to commemorate their service and the 18 lives lost in the battle of Long Tan.
Vietnam Veteran and current Murray Bridge RSL secretary, Rod Harris, said Murray Bridge is currently home to around 50 or 60 Vietnam Veterans and that following the Vietnam War, many veterans were not allowed into RSLs which makes it even more important to commemorate them now.
"I think that we need to keep doing it, it's not as significant as ANZAC Day, but it's like ANZAC Day for us, it's the same sort of thing," Mr Harris said.
"When Vietnam Veterans came home, they weren't looked after very well and some of us weren't allowed in RSLs because World War Two guys said 'it wasn't a war'.
"Now Vietnam Veterans more or less run a lot of RSLs ... so we're the ones that are left, and what we need to do now is to look after the guys that come home from Afghanistan, and I don't want to see happen to them, what happened to us," he said.
The service was led by Mr Harris who was later joined by former Murray Bridge RSL Chaplain, Darren Lovell, who in turn presented Pastor Paul Calnan with the title as the RSL's new chaplain.
Pastor Calnan has previously worked with the Murray Bridge RSL while his predecessor was on leave and said he has always had an interest in the history of the Vietnam War, especially since his uncle was a serving soldier of the Australian Army.
"When I went into ministry, what led me to become a Lutheran Pastor was the feeling that God wanted me to become an army chaplain," Pastor Calnan said.
Following the commemorative service, veterans, their families and all who attended were invited to share a drink, a barbeque lunch and memories of their time in service.
Other than Vietnam Veterans Day, the Murray Bridge RSL holds commemorate services on dates of other significant battles, including the Battle of Nui Le - with a service held in September - and the Battle of Long Khanh - which is commemorated in July.
