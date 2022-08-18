The Murray Valley Standard
The Murray Bridge RSL's commemorative Vietnam Veterans Day service

By Sam Lowe
August 18 2022 - 8:00am
Vietnam Veterans and their families were welcomed to the Murray Bridge RSL to commemorate their service and the 18 lives lost in the battle of Long Tan.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

