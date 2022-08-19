The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Community encouraged to nominate for local government elections in Mid Murray

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 19 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Murray CEO, Ben Scales, with Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess. Picture: File

The Mid Murray Council is encouraging the community to nominate for the upcoming local government elections and make a difference in the Mid Murray region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.