The Mid Murray Council is encouraging the community to nominate for the upcoming local government elections and make a difference in the Mid Murray region.
Council nominations open on Tuesday, August 23 and close at 12pm on Tuesday, September 6.
There are currently nine positions available for nomination including Mayor, four Shearer Ward elected members, two Murray Ward elected members and two elected member positions in the Eyre Ward.
Mid Murray Council CEO, Ben Scales, said serving on Council is an effective and rewarding way to contribute to creating a positive future for the district.
"Elected Members make a significant contribution to the Mid Murray community by creating the strategy and vision that guides the continued development and prosperity of our district, as well as through determining priority Council projects and initiatives, and setting the future focus through developing policies and guiding plans," Mr Scales said.
"They are instrumental in representing the wider Mid Murray community and being a voice to advocate for and support all areas of our district."
While voting in the local government elections is voluntary the Mid Murray Council will mail voting material to all eligible, enrolled voters from October 14 to October 20.
"The Mid Murray is a diverse region and we encourage people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and experience levels to consider nominating to ensure there's a wide range of voices and representation on council into the future," Mr Scales said.
"It's also important for people to remember that Council's ward boundaries have changed since the last election - so if you're thinking of nominating, check our website to find the most up to date information about our wards."
Find more details about the Mid Muray Council's wards, including boundary maps, here: www.midmurray.sa.gov.au/council/council-wards.
For updates and further information about local government elections, visit www.mid murray.sa.gov.au/council/Elections.
