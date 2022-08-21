Up to 1,000 free native plants have been made available for the Murray Bridge community.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) Mayor, Brenton Lewis, announced that council will be giving between five and 20 native plants to residents - depending on their property size.
Mayor Lewis said the aim of the native plant giveaway program is to continue to grow the RCMB's green response to climate change.
"It's part of our strategy to make the Rural City of Murray Bridge cooler and greener and to support our local biodiversity," Mayor Lewis said.
"In addition to our plant giveaway program we will be planting more trees on Council land and across the region."
The native plants have been propagated with the help of council volunteers at council's community plant nursery at the Brinkley Reuse Centre.
Council decided on native plants as they generally require less water than other species, are low maintenance and provide a reliable food source and valuable habitat for native wildlife.
Residents can order their free plants by either visiting the council website to download an order form or by picking up an order form from the local government centre or at Brinkley Reuse Centre.
