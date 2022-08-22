The Murray Valley Standard
Council Elections

Mid Murray Councils Deputy Mayor has big plans to run for Mayor

SL
By Sam Lowe
August 22 2022 - 11:30pm
Mid Murray Deputy Mayor, Simone Bailey, in the Mannum main street. Picture: Sam Lowe

Mid Murray Council's Deputy Mayor has announced her upcoming candidacy for Mayor and hopes to create a more diverse council.

