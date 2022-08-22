Mid Murray Council's Deputy Mayor has announced her upcoming candidacy for Mayor and hopes to create a more diverse council.
Councillor Simone Bailey has served on the Mid Murray Council for four years and has confirmed that she intends to put her name forward when nominations officially open on August 23.
Councillor Bailey said she hopes to see a more diverse council and thinks that Mid Murray is in need of change.
"Our chamber has been quite fractured, and I believe change in leadership will bring good for the community and the council," Councillor Bailey said.
"Our council is in large debt, I'm an accountant, I have accounting history, I understand finance very well and by having a mayor that understands finance, to be able to explain to members when they make a decision that may affect a long term financial plan or an annual business plan, I believe we can make more sustainable decisions."
"The ratepayers that I've been speaking to are already finding it hard to pay their rates ... if we keep increasing rates, people aren't going to be able to pay and we won't have the money to do things we need to do, so I think leadership with a different financial angle will help our community to remain sustainable," she said.
Councillor Bailey said that if she was awarded the title of Mid Murray Mayor, she would like to be more involved in the community and will hold listening posts once a month, in each town, to motivate better communication between council and the community.
As part of Councillor Bailey's campaign, she hopes to encourage a younger, more diverse group of individuals to nominate themselves for council and said what the council needs is more equity.
"With a great amount of equity, you have great decisions happening for all of community," Councillor Bailey said.
"If we have everyone a little bit more diverse, then we understand from that elected member's perspective, what their community thinks."
Councillor Bailey said that she was inspired by Victor Harbor's Mayor, Moira Jenkins, following her talks on leadership.
"What she said and the encouragement that I've had from community, I went home and thought about it ... and I decided that yep, I'm going to run for Mayor," Councillor Bailey said.
