Following Labor's change to the distribution priority area (DPA), rural medical clinics are calling out for students to go rural with their placement.
Local Murray Bridge medical practice, Bridge Clinic, is one of many locations in the Murraylands that medical students, interns and general practitioner (GP) registrars can go to complete their placements.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP, said there has long since been the problem of not so much a GP shortage but of poor distribution.
"We have far too many GPs per head of population in our cities, relative to our regional centres, and the situation is even worse in remote communities," Mr Pasin said.
"The reality is that if we're going to fix the maldistribution problem, the way we fix it is by training more doctors in Australia.
"For a long time I've thought that we should limit the availability of Medicare provider numbers in the early stages of the post training for GPs in rural areas, it's controversial but every other approach we've taken hasn't worked," he said.
Sally Jarrett, the current manager of Bridge Clinic in Murray Bridge, said she is also very concerned with Labor's decision to change the DPA.
"We certainly have taken doctors from overseas who are now partners and live in the Bridge, but if an overseas doctor can go and live in Mitcham or Murray Bridge, they may decide to work in town, so that's had a huge negative impact on our ability to recruit," Ms Jarrett said.
"Our doctors are starting to retire, this certain generation, we don't have enough doctors to fill those spots, so it is absolutely going to get worse, unless the government starts doing something to attract medical graduates into general practice, and a lot of them are choosing not to do that."
Justin Martin and Amir Norozi are currently two medical students that are undertaking their placement at Bridge Clinic and they both hope to encourage more students to seek rural placements.
Amir said that as a student, the lack of workforce has meant he has had significantly more access to hands-on experiences.
"It's also great to be part of a small community as well, I've never lived rurally, but it's good to see how connected everybody is and be in the community," Amir said.
"As a student, there's no better place to get experience than rurally, even if you just think about the exposure you get to experiences, it's doubled compared to city, and the environment here is super supportive, and the doctors really care about you."
Unlike Amir, Justin grew up in a rural Western Australian community and said the understanding of the lack of medical support in rural areas is what drew him to seeking placement rurally.
"To get so many opportunities going rural, in comparison to the city, it's also a really good chance to see if you like it or not," Justin said.
"If you start in the city and try and go rurally later, you've got your life set up in the city, it makes it a lot harder ... but as a student, there's very little commitments so you can get out there and have a go."
Justin said that since he has a rural background, he was exposed to the rural pathways scheme that made it easier for him to seek placements, but also seeking rural placement connected to him personally, already having an understanding of the workings.
Ms Jarrett said that taking on students like Amir and Justin helps grow the business at Bridge Clinic and is something that they have been doing for over 100 years, with no plans to stop soon.
"I don't think people know how good rural is until they come out and try it," Ms Jarrett said.
"The sense of community, knowing the families that you're looking after ... it's good old fashioned general practice, it's not like medical in the city."
